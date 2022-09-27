Ukraine war: Drone footage shows huge queues at Russian-Georgian border
Drone footage taken on Monday shows massive queues of vehicles waiting at the Russian side of the Russian-Georgian border. Some people were also seen on foot.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week a "partial mobilisation" of reservists to join the war in Ukraine, with some 300,000 said to be called up.
Since then, thousands of Russian citizens have been seen fleeing to neighbouring countries, including Georgia and Kazakhstan.