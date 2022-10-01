On the front line with troops in Kherson region

Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east.

Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward.

The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the Kherson region.

