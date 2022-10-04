Tree dormouse not seen for 20 years found in Austria

A rare tree dormouse has been found in an Austrian forest, after not being seen in the wild for over 20 years.

The forester who found the mammal had been searching for it for over two years.

Researchers hope to learn more about the species before it goes into hibernation for the winter.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.