As Ukraine fights back against Russia, flags are being raised in the retaken areas, including in the Kherson and Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said: "There is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by starting the war against Ukraine."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.