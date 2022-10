A building in Bila Tserkva, a town about 86km (53 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital, has been struck by Iran-made drones which can hover for hours before diving into targets and exploding.

Russia has used these so-called kamikaze drones before, but never so deep inside Ukraine.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.