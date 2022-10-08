There are reports of a massive explosion on a bridge connecting occupied Crimea in Ukraine to the Russian mainland.

Widely shared images show a train on the Kerch rail bridge ablaze, with the adjacent road bridge appearing to have sustained damage.

Russian state media said a fuel tank is on fire, without specifying a cause.

The bridge was opened by President Putin in 2018 as the only land link to Crimea from Russia. Moscow had illegally annexed the region four years earlier.