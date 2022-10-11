Ukraine's day of missile strikes in a minute

Russia has launched a day of missile strikes across Ukraine, calling it retaliation for an attack on a bridge in Crimea on Saturday.

Explosions were heard across the country including Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine says 19 people have died. Watch how the day unfolded in a minute.

