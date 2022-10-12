The funerals have taken place of three more people killed in Friday's explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal.

James O'Flaherty was described as a "powerhouse" who was generous and kind during his funeral at St Mary's Church in Derrybeg.

James Monaghan, who was 13, was remembered as a boy who was "full of life and full of joy".

His mother Catherine O'Donnell, whose funeral was held at St Michael's Church in Creeslough along with her son's, was described by Fr John Joe Duffy as a "glam lady" who loved organising parties.

