Ukraine POW: 'I pray he doesn't get tortured'

Hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been exchanged and returned home over the past few months.

But thousands still reportedly remain in Russian prisons.

Many of these prisoners have serious health problems and their families are worried that the longer they wait, the smaller the chances they have to see them alive.

The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov met a family of a border guard from Mariupol who are hoping for his safe return.

