Ukraine's energy minister: We need to close the sky

Ukraine's energy minister has called for international help to "close the sky" over his country to protect its energy infrastructure from Russian aerial assault.

Russian missiles had caused dramatic damage to the infrastructure, but officials were working around the clock on repairs, Herman Halushchenko told the BBC Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur on Monday.

Attacks on nuclear power plants were a matter of "safety and security for the whole world", he said from Kyiv, as he called on the international community to help with an "air protection system".

