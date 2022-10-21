Ukrainian father Dmytro Bahnenk spent three months secretly recording his city's resistance to the Russian occupation.

Mr Bahnenk and his wife and young daughter decided to stay in their Kherson home after the invading force moved in on 1 March.

All the while, Dmytro filmed life under occupation for a documentary for BBC Eye, until eventually they felt it was time to escape.

