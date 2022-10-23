Tens of thousands of people in Germany's capital have been marching in solidarity with protesters in Iran.

There has been widespread unrest across Iran for several weeks following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody.

She died after being arrested by morality police in the Iranian capital Tehran on 13 September for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

The police denied reports that she was beaten on the head with a baton and said she suffered a heart attack.