Five years after Catalonia's independence declaration, what's the situation in the region?
Spain’s Catalonia region is usually known for Gaudí's architectural masterpieces and the Barça football team.
But five years ago, the regional government there sought to declare its autonomy from Spain through a failed declaration of independence. A violent crackdown ensued.
Half a decade on, what’s the status of the Catalan independence debate? The BBC’s Ellis Palmer has been to the region's capital Barcelona to find out more.
(Photo shows a banner saying "We will return to win independence" alongside a Catalan flag. Credit: BBC)