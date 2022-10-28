Spain’s Catalonia region is usually known for Gaudí's architectural masterpieces and the Barça football team.

But five years ago, the regional government there sought to declare its autonomy from Spain through a failed declaration of independence. A violent crackdown ensued.

Half a decade on, what’s the status of the Catalan independence debate? The BBC’s Ellis Palmer has been to the region's capital Barcelona to find out more.

(Photo shows a banner saying "We will return to win independence" alongside a Catalan flag. Credit: BBC)