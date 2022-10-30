A Swiss railway operator has set a new record for completing a journey with the world's longest passenger train.

The 1.9km (1.2 mile) train, which is composed of 100 coaches, completed a spectacular 25km journey through the Alps.

The world record attempt took place to highlight Switzerland's engineering achievements, as well as marking 175 years of Swiss railways.

