The Ukrainian jet pilots hunting cruise missiles

Russia has launched hundreds of cruise missiles and drones at Ukraine in the past few weeks, killing dozens of civilians and causing power blackouts across the country.

The BBC has spoken to one of the MiG-29 fighter pilots tasked with trying to intercept the deadly weapons before they hit Ukraine's cities.

Known by his callsign “Juice”, authorities have asked him to remain anonymous.

