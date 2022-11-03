Albania's prime minister has said politicians in the UK are fuelling xenophobia towards his citizens.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Edi Rama said Albanians were being used as scapegoats and that UK border issues were down to "failed policies".

Britain was once a role model for integrating minorities, he said, but now the country was becoming "like a madhouse".

On Monday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said southern England was facing an "invasion" of migrants.

