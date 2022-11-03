In recent weeks, Russia has carried out large scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says these strikes have seriously damaged 40% of the country’s critical infrastructure, with multiple cities now introducing emergency stabilisation blackouts.

While residents in the capital Kyiv are being asked to use electricity as sparingly as possible, they are also having to adapt to a much darker environment. BBC News correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga takes us on a night-time walk through the city.

Filmed and Edited by Jonny Dunstan

Produced by Kyla Herrmannsen