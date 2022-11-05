Could this be the world's smallest pony?

Pumuckel the Shetland pony is only 50 centimetres tall and weighs just 35 kilos.

According to the UK's Shetland Pony Club, a small Shetland pony should weigh around 264lb (120kg).

Pumuckel's owner Carola hopes he will be officially named the world's smallest pony in the Guinness Book of World Records.

But she will have to wait until he is four years old to find out if he's the mane event.

