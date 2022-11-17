A video verified by the BBC and shared on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram account shows the moment a driver narrowly avoids being hit by an explosion in Ukraine's central-eastern city of Dnipro.

In recent weeks, Russia has looked to target key Ukrainian energy infrastructure, following a series of battlefield setbacks. Officials have said a missile factory and gas production facility in Dnipro were among the latest targets, and at least four people have died in one area.

The strike comes days after one of Russia's most intense bombardments of the war.