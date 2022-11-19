The anonymous British artist, Banksy, has released video footage of his artwork in Ukraine.

The works feature people doing daily tasks against war-torn buildings in Hostomel, Horenka and Borodyanka.

One includes a woman wearing a gas mask and carrying a fire extinguisher on the wall of a burnt out building.

The towns in which the artwork is featured were the worst hit at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.