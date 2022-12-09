On 23 November when Russian missiles hit Kyiv, most of the city's hospital was left without most of its power.

A team of doctors continued to work despite the outage; performing heart surgery on a baby under the dim light of handheld LED torches and some support from electrical generators.

During the day of the attack, Kyiv Heart Institute successfully completed 10 open-heart surgeries.

The BBC spoke to Professor Borys Todurov, who lead the teams as they operated in near-darkness.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

