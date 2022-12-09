Greenland's birth control scandal: New testimony

A shocking culture of secretly imposing birth control on Greenland's largely Inuit population - believed to be a thing of the past, and currently subject to an official enquiry - appears to be continuing, the BBC has discovered.

In September, Denmark and Greenland agreed to launch a two-year investigation into historic birth control practices carried out for many years on Greenlanders by Danish doctors. Thousands of women and girls were fitted with an intrauterine device (IUD) - commonly known as a coil - during the 1960s and 70s. But a number of women have shared their stories with BBC 100 Women, and their experiences suggest that the practice has continued for much longer - and may still be going on.

