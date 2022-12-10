The last of the sworn virgins

An ancient Balkan tradition where women take a celibacy oath and live as men is on the decline, with only a dozen remaining - as young women in Albania fight against everything the tradition stands for.

Duni Grishaj is one of the last sworn virgins, or burrneshat. Duni’s niece Valerjana is documenting the decline of this tradition.

Produced by Tui McLean and filmed by Derrick Evans for BBC 100 Women.

BBC 100 Women names 100 inspiring and influential women around the world each year. Find out who was on the BBC 100 Women list 2022 here.

