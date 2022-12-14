Ukraine’s missile graveyard 'is evidence against Russia’

Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, has suffered from heavy Russian shelling and air strikes since the start of the war in February.

Officials there told the BBC they have been collecting the remains of Russian munitions fired at the city, including fragments of missiles and rockets.

Local prosecutors say they caused the deaths of hundreds of civilians and hope the casings can serve as evidence in any future legal action against Russia.

Correspondent: Sarah Rainsford

Filmed and edited by: Matt Goddard

Producers: Tony Brown and Hannah Chornous

