Paris shooting: Police on the scene after gunman opens fire
Police are on the scene in Paris after a gunman opened fire killing two people and wounding four others.
The shooting took place close to a Kurdish cultural centre not far from the Gare de l'Est station.
A suspect aged 69 was quickly detained by police in connection with the attack.
People have been asked to avoid the area in Rue d'Enghien, in the 10th district in Strasbourg-Saint Denis.
Read the latest: Paris shooting leaves two dead and several injured