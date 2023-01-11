A former Russian diplomat who quit his job over the invasion of Ukraine has told BBC News about how the war has divided his family.

On the first day of the Russian mobilisation, Boris Bondarev’s 75-year-old father went along to be drafted.

My father “is an example of how propaganda works”, Mr Bondarev told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, recalling how his father was once much more sceptical of President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Bondarev worked at the UN offices in Geneva on arms control and is the only Russian diplomat who has publicly resigned since the start of the war. He is now living in exile under the protection of the Swiss government.

