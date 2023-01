Greta Thunberg joined protesters in the German village of Lützerath to condemn the building of a new coal mine.

Demonstrators have occupied the village for months but police began dragging some people away on Wednesday.

The village is owned by energy firm RWE and all the previous residents there are gone.

There are plans to expand the Garzweiler opencast mine which is on the village's doorstep.

