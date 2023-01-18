Scene of devastation after Ukraine helicopter crash

Ukraine's interior minister has been killed in a helicopter crash near a nursery in Brovary, east of Kyiv.

Denys Monastyrsky, his first deputy minister and state secretary were among 14 people who died in the incident. A child was one of the other victims.

Officials often fly at low altitude to avoid Russian missiles but the cause of the crash is being investigated.

