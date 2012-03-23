Ukrainian soldiers receive bionic arms

After losing their hands when a landmine exploded, two Ukrainian soldiers are some of the first to get a new type of prosthetic.

Andrii Gidzun and Vitalii Ivashchuk were filmed being fitted with bionic arms.

Open Bionics, a British tech company, developed the 3D printed prosthetics and flew a team of technicians to Munich, Germany.

The charity Superhumans, with support from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, is now developing a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, to help those who have lost limbs.

Video by Gem O'Reilly