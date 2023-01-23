New drone footage shows the extent a waste-filled river in the Balkans.

Experts say along with general plastic waste, household items including fridges are also floating in the water.

It's been a problem for the scenic River Drina in Visegrad and, Bosnia and Herzegovina for 20 years.

President of the environmental and conservation organisation, Udruženje građana Eko Centar Visegrad, Dejan Furtula, said: "This is a source of great embarrassment for all of us as we seem unable to solve this issue for such a prolonged period."

