A former Russian military officer has spoken to the BBC about abuses he said he witnessed in Ukraine.

Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior officer to speak openly, said he witnessed interrogations and the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners. Mr Yefremov has now fled Russia after refusing to return to Ukraine.

