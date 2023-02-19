Venice Carnival dazzles the Canal Grande

Thousands lined the bridges and surrounding pathways of the city to watch the floating parade.

One of the world's oldest carnivals, it started in the 11th century as a celebration before lent.

The two-week event now attracts tourists from all over the globe, with dancers, costumes and music lighting up the city.

