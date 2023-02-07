The BBC's Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville has seen first hand the destruction in Antakya, a city in the south of Turkey. He described the situation on the ground surrounded by fallen buildings and the sound of sirens. The death toll has continued to surge after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, followed by a 7.5-magnitude tremor.

