Rescue workers called for silence at a fallen apartment building in central Iskenderun, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, on Wednesday after hearing signs of life beneath the rubble.

Families desperately waiting for news of missing loved ones held their breath - before the rescue workers called for an ambulance, confirming someone was alive.

Cheers broke out and many cried. They told the BBC it was the building's first confirmed survivor - a single mother in her 50s who lived alone in the building.