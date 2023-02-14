A man has been rescued from the rubble nearly a week after devastating earthquakes shook southern Turkey and Syria.

Huseyin Seferoglu, 23, had been trapped under the rubble for six and a half days, in the city of Antakya.

His rescue was watched by the BBC's Tom Bateman.

