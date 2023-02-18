Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out conceding any territory in a potential peace deal, saying it would “leave Ukraine weaker as a state” as “Russia would keep coming back”.

In an interview with the BBC's world affairs editor John Simpson, Mr Zelensky claimed his troops could keep defending the country until they were able to launch a counter-offensive.

