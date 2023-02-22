Volunteers in Turkey have placed red balloons on the rubble of destroyed buildings, to remember child victims of the recent earthquakes.

Led by photographer Ogun Sever Okur, they climbed up the debris in Hatay and attached balloons to metal wires sticking out of the piles of debris.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

