Georgia parliament: Lawmakers exchange blows over 'foreign agents' law
Lawmakers in Georgia fought during a parliamentary committee hearing into proposed legislation that seeks to force some organisations to list themselves as 'foreign agents'.
It would apply to organisations that receive more than a fifth of their funds from abroad, and compel them to submit to monitoring from the authorities.
Critics have been protesting outside parliament and say the legislation is modelled on Russian legislation designed to curtail freedom of speech and stifle dissent.