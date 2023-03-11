Video appears to show Hamburg suspect firing gun

Video shot by an eyewitness appears to show a person firing a weapon through a window at a Jehovah's Witness centre in Hamburg, Germany.

Seven people were killed and several more injured in the attack and work at the crime scenes continues.

Police say they found a dead person at the location, who they believe may have been the perpetrator.

