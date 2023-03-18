France pension protests: Clashes with police in Paris as demonstrations continue
Thousands of people protested for a second night in central Paris after President Emmanuel Macron decided to force through changes to the retirement age without a vote in parliament.
Some demonstrators clashed with riot police, who made several arrests.
The reform raises France's state pension age by two years to 64, which Mr Macron argues is necessary to keep the French pension system viable. The change is bitterly opposed by unions.