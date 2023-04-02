See luxury villa where brothers are under house arrest
The BBC's Lucy Williamson takes a look outside the Romanian mansion where controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are being held under house arrest.
The brothers were released from custody on Friday night and moved to their home under house arrest, following a ruling by the Court of Appeal in Bucharest.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and for Android.