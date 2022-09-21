Footage shared widely on social media shows the moment prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was presented with a small statue inside a cafe before it was ripped apart by an explosion.

Tatarsky was killed and dozens of people were injured by the blast, Russia's interior ministry said.

Official sources believe a bomb was hidden inside a statue - but it is not clear if we see it in the video. The BBC has been unable to verify the source of the blast, and there are conflicting reports.

The location of this video has been verified by the BBC as the cafe that was blown apart.