Avalanche in French Alps kills four

An avalanche at the Armancette glacier, near Mont Blanc in south-eastern France, has killed four people. The victims are thought to be a group of hikers.

The nearby ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie posted a video on social media showing a huge wall of snow moving down from the Dômes de Miage, which the glacier is a part of. It is not known whether this is the avalanche the hikers died in.

French authorities said several others were injured, and a search and rescue operation was under way.