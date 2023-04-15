How bionic arms are being made for Ukrainian soldiers

The World Health Organisation estimates thousands of people in Ukraine have lost their limbs to the war against Russia.

The Ukrainian charity Superhumans and Bristol based company Open Bionics have partnered to create bionic arms for those wounded.

The BBC had access to the factory in Bristol responsible for creating the prosthetics to find out how a bionic arm is actually made.

