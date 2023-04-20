Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited occupied parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk, according to the Kremlin.

In Kherson, Mr Putin is said to have attended a military command meeting to hear reports from commanders and gifted officers a copy of an Russian Orthodox icon to servicemen.

Such trips by the Russian leader are rare, although he made a surprise visit to the city of Mariupol in March.

