Danish TV reporters have filmed armed men watching them as they approach a Russian ship in the Kattegat sea area.

The Admiral Vladimirsky is officially an underwater research vessel, but a joint investigation by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland alleges that it is in fact a Russian spy ship mapping key sites, such as wind farms, for possible sabotage.

The ship was tracked across the North Sea and Nordic waters, with this encounter being filmed near Denmark in November 2022.

