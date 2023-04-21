What was blinding light seen over Ukraine?
A mysterious flash which lit up skies over Ukraine's capital on Wednesday night generated much speculation.
Officials in Kyiv initially suspected it was a Nasa satellite falling to Earth but the US space agency told the BBC it was still in orbit.
Ukrainian space officials said later the flash had probably come from a meteorite entering the atmosphere.
