Car swept backwards in raging Spanish floodwaters

Video filmed on a phone shows the moment a driver in Spain lost control of their car before getting caught in floodwaters.

It happened after the driver tried to cross an inundated road in Molina de Segura on the south coast.

The country has been hit by heavy rains after a prolonged drought.

Spain's state weather agency AEMET had been on track to register the driest spring since records began in 1961.

Other videos of the incident on social media appear to show that the driver was unharmed.

