The re-elected Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed supporters outside the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

In his speech he spoke about how "nobody has lost" and that "85 million have won as a whole".

Erdoğan added that now is the time to "unite and get together around our national goals and dreams."

