Dashcam footage appears to show the moment missile debris crashed down on a street in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

The incident happened on 29 May and came during a rare daytime attack on the city. No injuries were reported.

The way the missile falls suggests it was intercepted by air defences before it could reach its target. The BBC matched the dashcam footage to footage from a nearby security camera and photographs in media reports.

The fragments were later collected by police for further investigation.